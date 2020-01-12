 Iran protests: Videos allegedly show police firing at demonstrators | News | DW | 13.01.2020

News

Iran protests: Videos allegedly show police firing at demonstrators

The videos, which can not be verified yet, depict pools of blood on the ground and officers carrying rifles. Local police denied firing on protestors.

Iranian woman talks to a police officer

Footage on social media purported to show Iranian police and security forces firing both live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Tehran, who were protesting the downing of a passenger plane.

The videos, which were posted by the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran on Sunday, could not be immediately verified. The images also showed blood on the ground and security personnel carrying rifles in the area. Meanwhile, other social media posts supposedly showed images of police in riot gear hitting demonstrators with batons.

Watch video 01:40

Angry protests erupt in Iran over response to plane crash

Another video shows a woman being carried away from the protests, while people around her call out that she has been shot in the leg by live ammunition. The events allegedly took place at Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran. Police also patrolled at Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University, and other landmarks around the city.

Tehran's police chief, Hossein Rahimi denied shooting protesters, saying that officers had been ordered to "show restraint," in a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airline jet on Wednesday, which killed all 176 people on board, has sparked new demonstrations and calls for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini to resign. After blaming the event on a technical failure for three days, Iranian authorities took responsibility for the downing of the plane, calling it an "unforgivable mistake."

lc/rt (Reuters, AP)

