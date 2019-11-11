Iran protests leave 'over 100 dead,' Amnesty says

At least 106 people have been killed across Iran since widespread protests erupted five days ago, Amnesty International said Tuesday.

Assessing the death toll from a security forces crackdown has been made difficult given reporting restrictions and authorities shutting down of the internet.

Amnesty cited "credible reports" that 106 people have been killed in 21 cities in "a harrowing pattern of unlawful killings by Iranian security forces."

"The organization believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed," Amnesty said in a statement.

Iran's government has not provided an official figure of the death toll. At least 1,000 people have reportedly been arrested and the Kayhan newspaper, which is close to hardliners, suggested Tuesday that some protest leaders could be executed.

The protests began Friday after the government announced a hike in the price of subsidized gasoline, with drivers stopping vehicles on major roads in Tehran to block traffic.

They soon turned violent as rioters vandalized banks, government buildings, shops and symbols of the Islamic Republic. State media reported at least three members of the Revolutionary Guards and two police officers have been killed by assailants.

While the protests were triggered by a price hike in subsidized gasoline, they reflect larger discontentment with the government and a dire economy after the United States re-imposed sanctions last year following its withdrawal from the 2015 international nuclear deal

President Hassan Rouhani has said the increase of gasoline prices by 50 percent for the first 60 liters purchased over a month and 200 percent for any extra fuel after that will be used for cash transfers to the poor.

Protests in Iran are not rare, but their scale and timing appears to have heightened the sense by the regime that it is under siege domestically and regionally.

The violence comes as weeks of protests have swept across Iraq and Lebanon, where Iran holds considerable influence that has become a target of protests in those countries.

cw/rt (AP, Reuters)

