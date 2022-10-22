  1. Skip to content
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran
80,000 took to the streets in Berlin to show solidarity with the protest movement in IranImage: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance
Human RightsGermany

Iran protest in Berlin draws thousands

33 minutes ago

80,000 people gathered in Berlin to show solidarity with the demonstrations in Iran. Meanwhile, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in several Iranian cities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IYUw

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran. According to the police, around 80,000 people took part in the rally. The organizers of the event initially expected 50,000 participants.

At the beginning of the demonstration, thousands of people from many parts of Europe had gathered at Berlin's Siegessäule (Victory Column) and the surrounding area.

The police reported of a "predominantly trouble-free” march. At the start of the event, pyrotechnics were ignited, later there were isolated smoke pots.

Participants held up Iranian flags and signs criticizing Iran's leaders, many with the tagline "Women, Life, Freedom" in both English and German.

The demonstration in Berlin was organized by the "Woman Life Freedom Collective," which wants to stand up against oppression and discrimination in Iran. Numerous organizations supported the call.

Iranians abroad ask nations for support

Businesses in Iran strike amid demos at universities in Tehran 

As women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini entered the sixth week, shopkeepers and factory workers in several Iranian cities went on strike, activists said.

Witnesses also said that anti-government protests broke out at several universities in Tehran amid tight security.

In addition, violent protests were reported Friday in Zahedan, a southeastern city with an ethnic Baloch population. State news agency IRNA said protesters shouted slogans, threw stones at motorists and damaged banks and other private property.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran
The death of Jina Mahsa Amini has sparked demonstrations around the world Image: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance

Iran says USA is seeking concessions

Meanwhile, Iran accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks aimed at restoring the 2015 agreement, by supporting protests over Mahsa Amini's death.

"The Americans continue to exchange messages with us, but they are trying to fan the flames of what has been going on inside Iran in recent days," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a visit to Armenia.

"I think they are looking to exert political and psychological pressure on Iran to obtain concessions in the negotiations," he added, referring to the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington mediated by the European Union. Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran will not make any concessions.

The mass protests against Iran's authoritarian government were triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September. The morality police had arrested her for not complying with a headscarf mandate.

dh/wd (AFP, AP, dpa)

Women in Tehran increasingly ditching hijab

