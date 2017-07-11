Iran: Prison official confirms leaked abuse video

The head of Iran's prison system apologized on Tuesday, in a rare admission of guilt, for the "unacceptable behavior" that was revealed in leaked video footage from the notorious Evin prison.

"Regarding the pictures from Evin prison, I accept the responsibility for this unacceptable behavior and commit to try and prevent a repeat of these bitter events and deal seriously with the perpetrators," Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi wrote on Twitter.

"I ask for forgiveness from God almighty, our dear leader, the noble nation and the honorable prison guards whose efforts will not be ignored because of these mistakes," he added.

Why is Evin prison significant?

The apology comes a day after a hacker group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) released video footage that appears to show guards beating and dragging prisoners inside Evin prison.

Located in the north of the capital, Tehran, Evin has long been criticized by Western human rights groups for its rights abuses. The Iranian government has often rejected the accusations.

The prison was first built by the Shah in 1971, but has continued operations under the Islamic Republic and is frequently used to hold political prisoners. Detainees with connections to the West are also held there as bargaining chips.

Human rights groups have slammed the Iranian government for the conditions at Evin prison

"The (Evin) authorities use threats of torture, threats of indefinite imprisonment and torture of family members, deception and humiliation, multiple daily interrogations lasting up to five or six hours, denial of medical care, and denial of family visits," Human Rights Watch said in its description of the prison.

Situation under investigation

Mohammad Mosaddegh, first deputy of the judiciary, responded to a question from reporters about the footage saying that the situation is being investigated, according to media reports.

The websites of Iran's Transport Ministry and the state railway company came under attack in July of this year. Cyberattacks have also been used to disrupt the country's nuclear enrichment program.

Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, was recently sworn into office following an election that was widely seen as manipulated by the Islamic Republic's ultraconservative elite.

It comes at a low point for relations between Iran and the US. The US government blacklisted Evin prison in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses."

ab/nm (Reuters, AP)