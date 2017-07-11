Iran election: How will it shape Tehran's relations with the West?

In the upcoming presidential election, slated for June 18, Iran's current Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi is widely expected to secure victory and become the Islamic Republic's eighth president.

The ultraconservative politician — who is notorious for his involvement as a prosecutor in the execution of thousands of political prisoners in the late 1980s — is no stranger to Iranians.

Raisi has been the head of the nation's judiciary since 2019. He will need to secure an absolute majority to win the presidential election in the first round itself.

Given that many Iranians are planning to stay away from the ballot box — recent surveys anticipate a historically low turnout of around 40% — it's conceivable that Raisi secures the votes he needs for an absolute majority.

Polls suggest that only 23 million of the 59 million eligible voters plan to cast their ballots. So, to emerge victorious, it would be enough for Raisi if 12 million Iranians voted for him.

If no candidate wins a clear majority on Friday, the two with the most votes will go head-to-head in a runoff a week later, on June 25.

Election amid economic woes

The vote will choose a successor to Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who cannot run again now after serving two consecutive four-year terms, and who leaves office in August.

Ultimate power in Iran lies with the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but the president has significant influence on issues from industrial policy to foreign affairs.

The election comes at a critical juncture for Iran, as the nation's economy struggles to cope with the harsh US sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration after Washington left the international nuclear deal Iran and world powers struck in 2015.

The revival of sanctions plunged the economy into recession while Rouhani came under fire from ultraconservatives for having trusted the West.

The country of 83 million is currently blocked by the US from selling its oil to and trading with much of the world.

An unknown figure on the world stage

Raisi belongs to the ultraconservative camp that most deeply distrusts the United States, and harshly criticized Rouhani since the nuclear deal started to unravel.

"Many observers expect Raisi to win the election," said Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Program at the London-based think tank Chatham House.

She believes his election victory could put Europe in a difficult position, because the EU and the US have imposed sanctions on Raisi for his role in the human rights violations that happened in Iran during the nationwide anti-government protests in 2019.

Furthermore, the expert pointed out that Raisi is an unknown figure for the international community, so it's unclear what his positions on important regional and global issues are.

"That's why I think that European countries, particularly Germany, France and the United Kingdom, are going to be quite cautious, but probably more united," she said.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



Will Raisi continue Rouhani's policies?

Even though Raisi had sharply criticized the 2015 international nuclear deal, during the election campaign, like all other candidates, he stressed his intention to abide by the agreement.

He appears to understand that as president, his policies will have to take into account the nation's poor economic situation, which would improve if the United States returned to the deal and lifted sanctions.

Mohammed Jawad Zarif, foreign minister under incumbent President Rouhani, is currently leading the Iranian delegation at the international talks in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal.

So far, the Iranians have only held indirect negotiations with US diplomats, via EU representatives.

Many observers, however, believe that Zarif will conclude the talks before the next Iranian president takes office in August. Iranian media reports also suggest that Zarif has been tasked with lobbying on the sidelines of the talks in Vienna to have Raisi's name removed from the EU's and the US' sanctions lists.

'Iran policy must be based on realism and values'

A commitment to the nuclear agreement alone would not be enough for the global community, said Bijan Djir-Sarai, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Germany's parliament.

"The Iran nuclear deal only makes sense if additional agreements on, for example, Iran's role in the region and Iran's missile program are also adopted," he added.

"I would recommend to the European Union, and also to the German government, to pursue a policy toward Iran that is guided not only by interests, but also by values. It would require addressing Iran's destructive role in the region as well as condemning the blatant human rights violations in the country."

This article was translated from German.