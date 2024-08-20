Iran orders closure of German language institute in Tehran

The closure of the language school, which has been deemed to have "committed various illegal actions," comes after the closure of an Islamic Center in Hamburg in July.

Judicial authorities in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Tuesday closed down two branches of German Language Institute (DSIT) in the city.

According to Mizan, a news outlet affiliated with the Iranian judiciary, the branches had been designated "illegal centers affiliated with the German government" which had "breached Iranian law, committed various illegal actions and extensive financial violations."

Eyewitnesses reported seeing security personnel cordoning off one branch in the Ekhtiareh district of northern Tehran, while images of a large police presence outside the language school were posted on social media.

The DSIT was founded in 1995 by the German Embassy in Tehran and describes itself on its website as "one of the leading institutions for the learning of the German language," offering courses of various levels for both young people and adults.

Why has the German language school in Tehran been closed?

Another media outlet, Nournews, considered close to Iran's state security apparatus, suggested that the closures were a response to the closure of the Hamburg Islamic Center (IZH) in Germany in July.

At the time, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had described the IZH as an "important Iranian propaganda center in Europe."

Iran had summoned the German ambassador in Tehran in protest at what it called a "hostile action" and a "clear example of Islamophobia."

Last week, the IZH lodged an appeal against the ban.

German-Iranian diplomatic relations have suffered in recent years with several German nationals, some of whom hold dual German and Iranian citizenship, arrested and imprisoned in Iran on suspicion of espionage.

In 2023, German-Iranian journalist and software engineer Jamshid Sharmahd was found guilty of the capital crime of "corruption" linked to terrorism charges and sentenced to death.

