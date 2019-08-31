Iran oil tanker sought by US seen off Syrian coast

Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker, which has been at the center of a dispute between Tehran and Washington, was photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus, Maxar Technologies Inc., a US space technology firm, said on Saturday.

The vessel appeared to have turned off its transponder in the Mediterranean west of Syria, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed on Tuesday.

The tanker, which is loaded with 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, sent its last signal giving its position between Cyprus and Syria sailing north on Monday, the data showed.

Iranian and Syrian officials have not acknowledged the tanker's presence off Tartus.

Iran had guaranteed Gibraltar in writing that the ship "was never destined to an EU sanctioned entity."

US National Security Advisor John Bolton accused Iran of lying after the emergence of the tanker's satellite images.

"Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn't headed to #Syria is in denial," Bolton tweeted. "We can talk, but Iran's not getting any sanctions relief until it stops lying and spreading terror!"

At the heart of a US-Iran standoff

The Adrian Darya 1, previously called Grace 1, was detained for weeks by the British Royal Marines off Gibraltar after authorities seized the vessel on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions with Syria. Two weeks later, Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz leading into the Gulf.

The Iranian tanker was released in mid-August, but the US is still trying to seize it and has warned other nations in the region not to assist it.

Watch video 01:08 Share Oil tanker stopped on suspicion of delivering to Syria Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LbUy Oil tanker stopped on suspicion of delivering to Syria

US President Donald Trump's administration has said it will take action to prevent the Adrian Darya 1 from delivering oil to Syria.

The satellite images showing Adrian Darya 1 off Tartus port comes as Iran prepares to speed up uranium enrichment for its nuclear program, further violating its 2015 deal with the world powers.

Read more: US blacklists roaming Iranian oil tanker in Mediterranean

Maritime security

Last month, Iran said it sold oil from the Adrian Darya 1 vessel. Tehran did not identify who bought the 2.1 million barrels of crude oil estimated to be worth $130 million (€117 million).

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that the buyer of the oil would decide the ship's destination.

After being blocked from docking in Greece, the vessel had been headed to Turkey on August 24.

The US Transportation Department's Maritime Administration issued a new warning to shippers on Saturday about a potential threat off the coast of Yemen in the southern Red Sea.

"A maritime threat has been reported in the Red Sea in the vicinity of Yemen," the warning read. "The nature of the event is potential increased hostilities that threaten maritime security."

Watch video 03:16 Share Conflict felt on Hormuz island Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OIca Island of Hormuz feels effects of Iran conflict with US

Several tanker disputes

On July 4, British Royal Marine commandos led an operation to seize the tanker on suspicion that it was violating EU sanctions on shipping oil to Syria. The seizure of the supertanker, which was carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil, also heightened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Most of the crew members were Indian and Pakistani nationals. Iranian officials demanded the immediate release of the tanker on July 5. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry described the UK government's capturing of the ship as "unacceptable."

Later in July, Iran seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one sailing under a British flag and the other bearing the banner of Liberia. "These seizures are unacceptable," former British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said at the time, before warning of "serious consequences" if the issue was not resolved quickly. Iran is still holding the British-flagged ship.

shs/aw (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.