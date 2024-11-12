Iran nuclear sites 'exposed' to strikes, says Israel's Katz

Israel's newly appointed defense minister has said Israel will continue to hit Hezbollah with "full force." He has also suggested that Iran's nuclear sites are now vulnerable to attack.

Meanwhile, the UN's humanitarian agency has said Israel often has denied access to northern Gaza last month. This comes as Gaza medical officials said at least 14 have been killed in Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday. Israel's military said Tuesday four of its soldiers have died in fighting in northern Gaza.

This is a roundup of the latest developments in the conflicts in the Middle East on November 12, 2024.