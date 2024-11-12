Iran nuclear sites 'exposed' to strikes, says Israel's Katz

Iran nuclear sites 'exposed' to strikes, says Israel's KatzPublished November 12, 2024last updated November 12, 2024
Israel's newly appointed defense minister has said Israel will continue to hit Hezbollah with "full force." He has also suggested that Iran's nuclear sites are now vulnerable to attack.
Meanwhile, the UN's humanitarian agency has said Israel often has denied access to northern Gaza last month. This comes as Gaza medical officials said at least 14 have been killed in Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory on Tuesday. Israel's military said Tuesday four of its soldiers have died in fighting in northern Gaza.
This is a roundup of the latest developments in the conflicts in the Middle East on November 12, 2024.
Israeli airstrikes hit southern Beirut after evacuation warning
Israel's military has carried out at least five airstrikes on southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, less than an hour after warning residents in several neighborhoods to leave their homes for shelter.
The area struck is under the control of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, against which Israel has intensified its campaign since late September following months of low-level conflict at the Lebanese-Israeli border
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the mid-morning strikes, with many residents having already fled the area since Israel began bombing it in September.
Iran's nuclear sites 'more exposed than ever,' says Israel's Katz
Newly appointed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told military officials on Monday that Iran was "more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities".
"We have the opportunity to achieve our most important goal — to thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel," Katz added on X, formerly Twitter.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran is rapidly advancing its nuclear program, and is continuing to increase stockpiles of uranium enriched to weapons grade levels in defiance of international demands.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi has warned that Iran possess enough uranium enriched to near- weapons-grade levels to make "several" nuclear bombs if it chose to do so.
Iran claims it's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
The always tense relations between Israel and its regional archenemy have recently worsened further amid tit-for-tat missile strikes.
Iran twice fired missiles directly on Israeli territory this year, drawing responses in kind from Israel.
No cease-fire with Hezbollah: Israeli defense minister
Israel's new defense minister, Israel Katz, says he told military officials on Monday that there would be no cease-fire in Lebanon until "the goals of the war are achieved."
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Katz wrote that he had told the General Defense Forum that "offensive activity should be continued in order to ... realize the fruits of victory."
"In Lebanon there will be no cease-fire and there will be no respite," the post said.
Israeli leaders on Monday seemed to send mixed signals on the possibility of a cease-fire in Lebanon.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who this week replaced Katz in the Foreign Ministry, said Israel was "working with the Americans on the issue," reporting "a certain progress."
Israel has escalated its hostilities against Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia since late September, beginning a ground offensive on September 30 after a previous campaign of intense airstrikes.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has been carrying out attacks on Israel since Israel began an offensive in Gaza against Hezbollah ally Hamas in response to deadly raids by the Palestinian militants in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
Israeli army says 4 soldiers killed in northern Gaza
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that four of its soldiers had been killed in figthing in the northern Gaza Strip, where it has been carrying out a major offensive.
All four "fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip" on Monday, a statement said.
The deaths bring to 376 the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of ground operations against Hamas militants in October last year.
Some 43,500 Palestinians have been killed during the campaign, according to health officials in Hamas-run Gaza. That figure does not distinguish between civilians and militants.
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 14, officials say
Palestinian medical officials said two Israeli strikes in Gaza late on Monday and early on Tuesday have killed at least 14 people, including two children and a woman.
At least 11 people, including two children, died in a strike on the so-called Muwasi humanitarian zone west of Khan Younis, according to officials at Nasser Hospital.
Al-Awda Hospital officials say three people, including a woman, were killed in another strike that hit a house in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Israel hindering aid to northern Gaza, UN says
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA, says most of its bids to coordinate aid convoys and humanitarian visits to northern Gaza last month were denied or impeded by Israel.
OCHA says it made 98 requests for authorization to enter the war-stricken zone but only 15 made it through.
A spokesperson said Ocha was "worried about the fate of Palestinians remaining in North Gaza as the siege there continues, and urgently calls on Israel to open up the area to humanitarian operations at the scale needed, given the massive needs."
Residents of northern Gaza are at risk of acute hunger as Israel carries out a major offensive there that it says aims to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping.
