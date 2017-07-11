Iran nuclear deal parties to seek US return at Vienna talks

Iran and the major powers in the 2015 nuclear deal on Friday said they were ready to welcome the return of the US to the agreement.

The European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran agreed to further talks next week in Vienna, with separate contacts to take place with US.

What's going to happen in Vienna?

The remaining participants in the nuclear deal said they would resume further talks next week "in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures."

Crucially, Washington — which unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump — is set be indirectly involved.

The statement after Friday's virtual meeting said the group's coordinator would "intensify separate contacts in Vienna'' with all participants of the nuclear agreement and the US.

The group "emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation," in a statement using the formal acronym for the accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The statement was released by the EU, which is coordinating nuclear talks between the parties.

The talks are expected to rely on shuttle diplomacy, with the EU acting as a mediator.

"The US will be in the same town, but not the same room," a European diplomatic source told the Reuters news agency.

Clock is already ticking

While German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the news, he said time was of the essence.

"An agreement that is once again fully respected would be a plus for security for the entire region and the best basis for talks on other important issues of regional stability," he said in a statement.

An EU official said the aim was to reach some kind of agreement within the next two months.

"We are negotiating a list of nuclear obligations, and a list of sanctions lifting. They should marry at some point. In the end, we are approaching this in a parallel way. I do think we can do it in less than two months," the senior official told Reuters after the virtual talks.

Iran and US maintain cool approach

Iran also said there would be no direct meeting with US officials in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website said after Friday's talks.

"The United States will not attend any meeting in which Iran is present, including the meeting of the joint commission, and that is certain," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the website.

"It is their business, whether other parties to the [nuclear accord] seek to consult bilaterally or multilaterally with the United States..., whether in Vienna or elsewhere," Araqchi said. "The Iranian delegation will not have any talks with the US delegation at any level."

Tehran in February refused a meeting with the US and several European countries over the tattered 2015 nuclear deal, calling on Washington to lifts its sanctions first.

White House officials made no immediate comment on the Vienna talks. State Department spokesman Ned Price had called the meeting on Friday, aimed at a US return to the deal, "a positive step."

