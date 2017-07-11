 Iran nuclear deal parties to seek US return at Vienna talks | News | DW | 02.04.2021

Iran nuclear deal parties to seek US return at Vienna talks

Iran nuclear deal participants have agreed to meet for talks in Vienna on the return of the United States to the accord. Mediators are to hold "separate contacts" with US representatives in the Austrian capital.

A view of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

Iran and the major powers in the 2015 nuclear deal on Friday said they were ready to welcome the return of the US to the agreement.

The European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran agreed to further talks next week in Vienna, with separate contacts to take place with US.

What's going to happen in Vienna?

The remaining participants in the nuclear deal said they would resume further talks next week "in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures."

Crucially, Washington — which unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump — is set be indirectly involved.

A statement after Friday's virtual meeting said the group's coordinator would "intensify separate contacts in Vienna'' with all participants of the nuclear agreement and the US.

The group "emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation," in a statement using the formal acronym for the accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

