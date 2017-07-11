Iran launches research satellite into space

Iran launched a satellite-carrying rocket into space on Thursday, local media have reported.

Previous rocket launches, including several failed attempts, have drawn heavy criticism from the US.

Thursday's attempt comes during ongoing talks in Vienna over the possibility of reinvigorating the Iran nuclear deal.

"The satellite-carrying Simorgh rocket successfully launched three devices into space," a Defense Ministry spokesperson told Iranian news agency Tasnim.

"For the first time, three devices were launched simultaneously to a distance of 470 kilometers (292 miles) at a speed of 7,350 meters per second," the spokesperson added.

Launch amid faltering negotiations

While the successful launch by the Islamic Republic's civilian space program was confirmed by Iran's defense ministry, it remained unclear if the rocket had reached orbit.

Iran's highly influential and powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard carried out a successful launch into orbit last year as part of their parallel space program.

The decision to conduct the launch in the middle of already difficult negotiations is typical of the hardline government in Tehran.

President Ebrahim Raisi, who replaced the more moderate Hassan Rouhani at the beginning of 2021, is seen as closer to Ayatollah Ali Khamanei and more distrustful of the US and other western powers.

Watch video 03:37 Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna: Adnan Tabatabai speaks to DW

ab/rt (Reuters, AP)