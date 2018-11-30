 Iran launches ′radar-evading′ warship | News | DW | 01.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Iran launches 'radar-evading' warship

Iran's latest domestically-developed warship has been unveiled, which state media claims has stealth properties. Tehran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions.

Iranian warship Sahand (IRNA)

Iran's navy unveiled its latest warship in the port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, amid rising tensions over the recent reimposition of US sanctions.

The Sahand destroyer joined the rest of the fleet at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, in a ceremony carried live on state television.

The domestically-produced vessel, which has a flight deck for helicopters, can evade radar detection and sustain voyages lasting five months without supply.

The IRNA news agency cited Admiral Alireza Sheikhi, Commander of the navy's factories, as hailing advances in domestic technical knowledge that helped to equip the Sahand with stealth technology.

Watch video 04:25
Now live
04:25 mins.

Following the trail of weapons used in Yemen's civil war

Read more: Iran's Rouhani calls for all Muslims to stand against US

Compared with the Jamaran, Iran's first domestically-produced warship, which was unveiled in 2010, Shekhi said the new vessel has more up-to-date torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-surface guns, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missile systems, and anti-submarine systems.

Sahand is also powered by four robust engines, as opposed to two in the Jamaran, IRNA said.

Iran develops own technology

The two vessels mark a substantial technological leap for Iran, which established a large domestic arms industry after being banned from importing many weapons in a dispute with the West over its nuclear program. Many of the sanctions imposed on Tehran ended following a landmark agreement between six world powers, signed in 2016.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

However, US President Donald Trump decided in May to pull the US out of the deal, forcing relations between Tehran and Washington to new lows.

The US ordered the resumption of sanctions and said its goal was to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero. In response, Tehran threatened to blockade a major Middle East oil artery, the Strait of Hormuz.

Watch video 01:56
Now live
01:56 mins.

Can the Iran nuclear deal be saved?

Read more: Iran confident nuclear deal can be salvaged as Britain stresses commitment

Saturday's unveiling took place days after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country should increase its military capability and readiness to ward off enemies.

Iran's navy has, meanwhile, extended its reach in recent years, launching vessels in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from Somali pirates operating in the area.

Iran said in 2016 that it might seek to set up naval bases in Yemen or Syria in the future.

A naval commander said separately on Saturday that Sahand might be among warships that Iran plans to send on a mission to Venezuela soon.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iran launches production of domestic fighter jet

Iran has started manufacturing its own locally designed fighter jet for use in its air force, state TV reported. It comes as Donald Trump's administration prepares to impose another set of sanctions on Tehran. (03.11.2018)  

US announces broad new sanctions against Iran

The new measures target 700 individual and entities in the financial, shipping and energy sectors. Eight countries, including Turkey, will be given waivers to keep buying Iranian oil. (02.11.2018)  

Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)  

Could Iran really close the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran's president has warned the US that he could close the Strait of Hormuz after Washington threatened to halt Iranian oil exports. But could Tehran really block the most critical choke point for global oil trade? (23.07.2018)  

US welcomes German firms' compliance on Iran sanctions

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has welcomed German companies' decision to comply with US sanctions and stop business with Iran. Washington warned firms that trade with Iran that they could face repercussions. (22.11.2018)  

Iran confident nuclear deal can be salvaged as Britain stresses commitment

Tehran has expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal can be saved despite the US pulling out of the agreement. Iran's statement came during a visit of the British foreign minister to Iran. (19.11.2018)  

Iran's Rouhani calls for all Muslims to stand against US

President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out against the US and Israel during an Islamic unity summit. The Iranian leader also expressed a willingness to help the people of Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia. (24.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Can the Iran nuclear deal be saved?  

Following the trail of weapons used in Yemen's civil war  

Related content

Iranischer Präsident Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatens to close Strait of Hormuz 22.07.2018

"Americans should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace," Rouhani told a group of diplomats in the Iranian capital, Tehran. "Likewise a war would be the mother of all wars."

Iran Dollar- und Rial-Banknoten in einer Wechselstube in Teheran

Iran's currency drops 14 percent in one day on sanctions fears 29.07.2018

The Iranian rial has hit a new record low, dropping past 100,000 rials to the US dollar. The currency is down 50 percent since April — just before the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

USA Bedminster Donald Trump unterzeichnet Iran Sanktionen

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean? 07.08.2018

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 