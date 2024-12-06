Iran launches its heaviest-ever payload into space

Iran says it sent into space its heaviest-ever payload using a domestically developed rocket. Tehran's advancing aerospace capabilities have raised concerns in the West.

Iran said it had successfully sent its heaviest-ever payload into space on Friday using a domestically developed rocket.

The launch comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the West over conflicts in the Middle East and Tehran's controversial nuclear program.

What we know about the launch

The payload weighed about 300 kilograms (660 pounds) and consisted of a telecommunications satellite and a space tug. It was placed in an elliptical orbit with a high point of 410 kilometers (255 miles) and a low point of 300 kilometers, state media reported.

The launch took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of its success.

Iran used the homegrown Simorgh — a two-stage, liquid-fueled satellite carrier — for the operation. The rocket, developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry, had previously suffered a series of failed launches.

Why is the West concerned over Iran's space program?

The US, Israel and European governments have repeatedly warned Tehran against pursuing its space program, arguing that technology used for satellite development and launches could also be used to build ballistic missiles, including missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

Tehran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and maintains that its space program, like its nuclear activities, is for civilian purposes.

How advanced is Iran's aerospace capabilities?

Iran's space program has seen significant developments recently.

The country's space agency has conducted multiple successful satellite launches this year.

In January, Iran said it had simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time using the Simorgh rocket.

In September, the nation put the Chamran-1 research satellite into a 550-kilometer (340-mile) orbit with the domestically developed Ghaem-100 rocket.

The launches reflect Tehran's advancing capabilities in aerospace technology.

