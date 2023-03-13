  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
Picture showing Iranian protestors outside the streets of Tehran protesting for Mahsa Amini after she died in police custody
Iran's government has pardoned 22,000 protestors arrested during the Mahsa Amini nationwide demonstrationsImage: AFP
PoliticsIran

Iran: Khamenei's regime pardons 22,000 protestors

37 minutes ago

The Islamic regime has pardoned 22,000 people arrested during recent nationwide demonstrations. The protests flared up following Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ob50

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Iran's judicial head, said on Monday that Iran's judicial head, said on Monday that the country has decided to pardon 22,000 people who were arrested during widespread anti-regime protests, according to IRNA, the country's state-run media.

"So far 82,000 people have been pardoned, including 22,000 people who participated in (the) protests," Eje'i stated.

Details of whether the protestors will be charged or not, and the duration of the pardons were not disclosed by him.

Is Iran's morality police about to be disbanded?

The announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Iranian celebration of Nowruz or Persian New Year to be held next week.

The state media had previously hinted at the pardon by the Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Higher numbers than accounted for

The Islamic regime, in February, admitted to detaining "tens of thousands" for taking part in the country-wide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini inpolice custody last September.

However, Eje'i's statement means that the figures are higher than the estimates of the Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been following the crackdown.

According to the Associated Press, the activists' group had previously evaluated the number to be more than 19,700.

aa/rc (Reuters, ape)

NGO "Justice for Iran" calls on Iranian public for help

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft sit on a tarmac

SIPRI: US arms exports skyrocket, while China's nosedive

Conflicts13 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Screenshot Beitrag Turtles find friends in Benin

Turtles find friends in Benin

Turtles find friends in Benin

Society57 minutes ago02:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two women and a man of Asian origin stare in fear at something. The woman in the middle is holding the other two back in a protective stance.

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Film5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert stand on stage holding Oscar statuettes

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Film5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Pope Francis looks out from a balcony at the Vatican in 2013

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

Approachable and opaque: 10 years of Pope Francis

ReligionMarch 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage