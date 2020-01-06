 Iran: Khamenei praises attack on US bases as ′day of god′ | News | DW | 17.01.2020

News

Iran: Khamenei praises attack on US bases as 'day of god'

Khamenei's appearance at Friday prayers comes at a tumultuous time for Iran which had seemed on the brink of war with the US. The last time the leader led the sermon was in 2012 when he threatened Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran on Friday for the first time since 2012. It comes as the country grapples with the aftermath of the killing of its top general in a US airstrike and widespread protests at the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iranian military.

The killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike was a "disgrace for the US administration," and the US showed "its terrorist nature,"  Khamenei told worshippers. At the funeral, Khamenei had promised "harsh retaliation." On January 8, Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting US military bases in Iraq. 

"That Iran has the power to slap the face of an arrogant power shows that God supports us," he said in his sermon.

Read more: Opinion: We need transparency from Tehran on Ukrainian place crash in Iran.

Why is this significant?

Khamenei has held office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The last time he led Friday prayers at the Mosalla mosque in the Iranian capital was on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution. 

In his sermon then, he called Israel a "cancerous tumor" and promised to support anyone opposing the country. Khamenei had also warned against any US strikes on Iran over its nuclear program, saying the US would be destroyed "10 times over."

Read more: Pro-Iranian militias: How autonomous are they?

Watch video 02:15

Protests in Iran after downing of Ukrainian plane

Tumultuous month for Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard accidently shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane, mistaking it for an American counterattack.

The plane was shot shown shortly after it took off from Tehran's main international airport, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Canadians.

Iranian authorities concealed their role in the downing of the jet for three days, initially attributing the crash to a mechanical problem. After Tehran announced their responsibility in the crash, angry protesters took to the streets, with security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at demonstrators.

  • The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani is passed among the crowds in Tehran (AFP/Office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    Coffin passed through the crowd

    The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries over the coffin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iran Press TV )

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    Ayatollah weeps

    Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the region.

  • Crowds gather in Tehran (AFP)

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    Biggest funeral since 1989

    While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

  • An unnamed general mourns over the coffin of Soleimani (AFP/Office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei )

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    A popular leader

    Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

  • The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US

    The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

  • An Iranian man holds up a sign saying We're all Soleimani (Reuters/WANA/N. Tabatabaee)

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    'We're all Soleimani'

    Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

  • A picture of the Ayatollah and Soleimani held up by crowds (AFP/A. Kenare)

    Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

    A military 'hero'

    Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


mvb/rt (AFP, AP)

