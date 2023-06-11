  1. Skip to content
ConflictsIsrael

Iran-Israel rivalry: How it started and how it may escalate

Shani Rozanes
November 6, 2023

Relations between Iran and Israel have been hostile for decades. Iran's role in supporting proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah is well-known. While there's been no direct conflict between the two countries, Israel sees Tehran as its greatest enemy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YNkG