Iran in standoff with European powers over nuclear deal

Iran said it would take a "proportionate" response if Western nations back a resolution against its nuclear program at a meeting of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Western countries have moved ahead with plans to censure Iran for its nuclear program at a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that starts on Wednesday.

Britain, France and Germany reportedly tabled a resolution to pressure Iran to return to compliance with international nuclear rules.

West worried about enriched uranium stockpile

According to the IAEA, Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to 60% — close to the 90% threshold required to develop a nuclear weapons.

The IAEA said Iran had increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, reaching more than 32 times the cap set in the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally withdrew from under then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

The AFP news agency reported that the Western governments' resolution against Iran was finalized just before midnight on Tuesday.

"The text was formally submitted," a diplomatic source told the news agency on condition of anonymity. A second diplomatic source confirmed the information to AFP.

Iran condemns resolution

Iran reportedly made a last-minute offer to cap its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity in return for the European nations abandoning their resolution at the IAEA, according to two confidential IAEA reports seen by the Reuters news agency.

Later, on Wednesday morning, Iran said it "strongly condemned the decision of the three countries of Germany, France and the United Kingdom."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said such a move would "only complicate the matter further" during a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear program is civilian in nature and that it does not intend to create nuclear weapons.

Iran warns of 'proportionate' response

After the foreign ministers' conversation, the French Foreign Ministry called it imperative that Iran fully cooperate with the IAEA.

"The minister reiterated that Iran's nuclear escalation was very worrying and carried major risks of proliferation," France's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "France, with its German and British partners, is continuing its efforts to return to negotiations with Iran with a view to a diplomatic solution."

Araghchi also said on Wednesday that he warned of a "proportionate" response in a call with IAEA chief Rafel Grossi.

He said that if the parties "ignore Iran's goodwill and interactive approach and put non-constructive measures on the agenda in the Board of Governors meeting through the issuance of a resolution, Iran will respond in a proportionate and appropriate manner."

Grossi visited Iran a week before the meeting where he said room for negotiation was "getting smaller."

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters)