06/28/2024 June 28, 2024

Iranians have been voting for a new president to replace Ebrahim Raisi. Voting has been extended, as supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei called for a high turnout. In past elections, many Iranians have expressed their dissatisfaction with the regime by not going to the polls at all. Many of Iranian women have lost faith in elections and their ability to bring about change.