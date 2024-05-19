Iran: Helicopter in presidential convoy in 'hard landing'

A helicopter that was part of a convoy transporting the president was involved in an "accident" in the north of the country, according to state media. It is unclear whether President Ebrahim Raisi was on board.

One of the helicopters in the convoy carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state television reported.

Rescue workers in Iran were trying to reach a helicopter involved in the incident, state media said. There was no immediate word on what happened to the helicopter or who was on board.

Raisi was traveling in Iran's province of East Azerbaijan. State television described the area where the incident occurred as near Jolfa, a town on the border with Azerbaijan. Jolfa is about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Raisi was in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with the neighboring country's president, Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third built by the two nations on the Aras River.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

