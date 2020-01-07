Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched several missiles at the Ain Assad air base, which hosts the largest US troop deployment in Iraq

The White House said US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the assault and is "monitoring" the situation

US officials said other US sites may be under attack across Iraq

The attacks come hours after the funeral of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

00:21 The Pentagon said it "will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region."

00:18 Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims the Ain Assad air base hosting US troops is "completely destroyed."

00:17 A US official said ballistic missiles hit a US military installation near Irbil.

00:15 A senior Iranian official tweeted an image of the Iranian flag in an apparent jab at US President Donald Trump's tweet following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

00:14 Iranian media have reported a second wave of missiles.

00:11 The Pentagon said more than dozen ballistic missiles were launched against US targets in Iraq.

00:07 Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, according to the Pentagon.

The attack came after Iran-backed PMU supporters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad in protest of a US airstrike that killed PMU militiamen. The US had defended its actions, saying it was in retaliation for PMU elements launching rockets at US troops in Irbil.

Iranian officials had threatened a heavy response for Soleimani's killing.

