Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched several missiles at the Ain Assad air base, which hosts the largest US troop deployment in Iraq

The White House said US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the assault and is "monitoring" the situation

US officials said other US sites may be under attack across Iraq

The attacks come hours after the funeral of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike.

01:14 Holly Dagress, an Iranian-American political analyst and Atlantic Council non-resident fellow, offers a sobering take on the situation.

"If Trump doesn't retaliate, then this doesn't escalate further (for the time being)," said Dagres in a tweet. "If Trump retaliates, then the Iranians retaliate. Then Trump retaliates again ... And that's how you get a war."

01:08 Fighter jets have taken off from Iranian air bases, according to state media.

01:07 US President Trump is preparing to give a speech from the Oval Office.

01:05 Baghdad-based journalist Pesha Magid told DW that the Iran is in a "fairly weak position" despite its military power given US sanctions.

01:01 Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned US regional allies "they will be attacked if used fir attacks against Tehran," according Iranian state media.

00:56 A CNN correspondent is saying "casualties among the Iraqis at Ain Assad airbase," citing an Iraqi security source.

00:52 US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said she is "closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting US troops in Iraq."

"We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence," Pelosi said. "America and world cannot afford war."

00:47 The Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, said German troops stationed in Iraq are safe.

"We are in contact with the soldiers," a Bundeswehr spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "The soldiers are fine."

00:43 A US military installation near Irbil was hit by rocket fire. It is the facility believed to be hosting international partners of the anti-"Islamic State" coalition, including Bundeswehr soldiers. Germany withdrew most troops out of Iraq on Tuesday.

No word on casualties or damage yet.

Qassem Soliemani's death marked a turning point for US-Iran tensions

00:21 The Pentagon said it "will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region."

00:18 Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims the Ain Assad air base hosting US troops is "completely destroyed."

00:17 A US official said ballistic missiles hit a US military installation near Irbil.

00:15 A senior Iranian official tweeted an image of the Iranian flag in an apparent jab at US President Donald Trump's tweet following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

00:14 Iranian media have reported a second wave of missiles.

00:11 The Pentagon said more than dozen ballistic missiles were launched against US targets in Iraq.

00:07 Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, according to the Pentagon.

The attack came after Iran-backed PMU supporters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad in protest of a US airstrike that killed PMU militiamen. The US had defended its actions, saying it was in retaliation for PMU elements launching rockets at US troops in Irbil.

Iranian officials had threatened a heavy response for Soleimani's killing.

