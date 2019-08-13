Iran: Female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire

A 30-year-old woman protesting against Iran's ban on women being allowed in soccer stadiums died Monday of her injuries after self-immolating, local media reported on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Sahar Khodayari, doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire outside a court last week after learning she'd been handed a six-month prison sentence for trying to enter a stadium.

Khodayari, who was also known as the "Blue Girl," tried to enter a stadium in March to watch her favorite Iranian soccer team, Esteghlal.

She had disguised herself as a man, donning a blue hairpiece and long overcoat.

Khodayari was arrested and initially released on bail, but her six-month prison sentence was confirmed again last week. Pictures of the woman covered in bandages at the hospital were shared widely on social media.

Iran's judiciary has been asked to investigate her death, state media later reported.

Read more: Fighting for women's football in Iran

Watch video 03:03 Share Iranian women dress like men to enter stadiums Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37u2E Iranian women dress like men to enter stadiums

'We are all responsible'

Her death sparked an outcry on social media, with some Iranian users blaming the stadium ban and the actions of the court and police for her death.

"She was forced to take her very simple wish to the grave," her favorite soccer club Esteghlal wrote in a statement.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Ali Karimi, who played for several years on the Iranian national team, urged for people to boycott soccer stadiums to protest Khodayari's death.

Others called for FIFA to ban Iran from international competitions.

""We are all responsible," Iranian lawmaker Parvaneh Salahshouri wrote on Twitter, calling Khodayari "Iran's Girl."

Iran's ban on women being allowed to enter stadiums has been a point of contention in Iran for decades. Although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said he is in favor of lifting the ban, he has not been able to change the rule due to pushback from Iran's clergy.

Watch video 02:46 Share Iran: Women's U-19 soccer team Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3HPXX Young Iranian women poised to make soccer history

rs/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.