 Iran: Female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Iran: Female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire

An Iranian woman known as the "Blue Girl" set herself on fire after being handed a prison sentence for trying to enter a soccer stadium. Her death sparked outrage on social media, with some calling for a stadium boycott.

Iranian women cheer at a friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia in Tehran in October 2018

A 30-year-old woman protesting against Iran's ban on women being allowed in soccer stadiums died Monday of her injuries after self-immolating, local media reported on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Sahar Khodayari, doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire outside a court last week after learning she'd been handed a six-month prison sentence for trying to enter a stadium.

Khodayari, who was also known as the "Blue Girl," tried to enter a stadium in March to watch her favorite Iranian soccer team, Esteghlal.

She had disguised herself as a man, donning a blue hairpiece and long overcoat.

Khodayari was arrested and initially released on bail, but her six-month prison sentence was confirmed again last week. Pictures of the woman covered in bandages at the hospital were shared widely on social media.

Iran's judiciary has been asked to investigate her death, state media later reported.

Read more: Fighting for women's football in Iran

Watch video 03:03

Iranian women dress like men to enter stadiums

'We are all responsible'

Her death sparked an outcry on social media, with some Iranian users blaming the stadium ban and the actions of the court and police for her death.

"She was forced to take her very simple wish to the grave," her favorite soccer club Esteghlal wrote in a statement.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Ali Karimi, who played for several years on the Iranian national team, urged for people to boycott soccer stadiums to protest Khodayari's death.

Others called for FIFA to ban Iran from international competitions.

""We are all responsible," Iranian lawmaker Parvaneh Salahshouri wrote on Twitter, calling Khodayari "Iran's Girl."

Iran's ban on women being allowed to enter stadiums has been a point of contention in Iran for decades. Although Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said he is in favor of lifting the ban, he has not been able to change the rule due to pushback from Iran's clergy.

Watch video 02:46

Young Iranian women poised to make soccer history

rs/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Female German referee causes Bundesliga broadcast to be canceled in Iran

Iranian state TV did not broadcast a Bundesliga soccer match because of the presence of a woman as referee, media say. The Islamic country censors the showing of women in "revealing" clothes such as football shorts. (17.02.2019)  

Iran women bike against female cycling fatwa

A ruling by Iran's top religious leader banning women from cycling has led to angry social media users posting pictures of themselves riding their bikes in protest of the fatwa. (23.09.2016)  

Maryam Irandoost: Fighting for women's football in Iran

Maryam Irandoost has vision and a strong will. The coach of the Iranian women's national team continues to work tirelessly in the battle for equal rights for women footballers in her country. (02.08.2019)  

Iranian women hope 2018 World Cup is turning point for stadium ban

The World Cup has given Iranian women the chance to do what many take for granted — going to watch football matches. Activists are now pushing world football's governing body FIFA to end the ban issue once and for all. (27.06.2018)  

Related content

Fussball l Schiedsrichterin Stephanie Frappart

UEFA Super Cup referee Stephanie Frappart unfazed, 'because football is the same' 13.08.2019

It's already been quite a year for French referee Stephanie Frappart. She made her top-flight debut in April, officiated at the Women's World Cup final last month, and now she's taking charge of the UEFA Super Cup.

FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft Frankreich | USA v Thailand

Men against boys, women against girls 12.06.2019

Germany 8-0 Estonia, USA 13-0 Thailand. Men against boys, women against girls. What do such results tell us about where modern football is going? And is the gap widening between the game's haves and have-nots?

Young Iranian women poised to make soccer history 25.04.2019

Since Iran's 'Islamic Revolution' women are banned from attending soccer matches, but they are allowed in the stadium as players. In fact, the women's U-19 team is one of the best in Asia. Its coach says her players are starting their own revolution.

