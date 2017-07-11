Iran: Facebook deletes Press TV page

Iran's state media Press TV wrote on Twitter that Facebook has deleted its main page "without any warning or explanation."
Iranian state media said Tuesday it had been removed from Facebook.
The Press TV Facebook page had close to "4 million followers" prior to its removal.
The move came amid increasing tensions between Iran and the US, but it is unclear what prompted the social media giant to delete Press TV's page.
