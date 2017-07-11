 Iran: Facebook deletes Press TV page | News | DW | 12.01.2021

News

Iran: Facebook deletes Press TV page

Iran's state media Press TV wrote on Twitter that Facebook has deleted its main page "without any warning or explanation."

Press TV's Twitter page

Iranian state media said Tuesday it had been removed from Facebook.

Press TV wrote on Twitter about the move, saying Facebook deleted their page "without any warning or explanation."

The Press TV Facebook page had close to "4 million followers" prior to its removal.

The move came amid increasing tensions between Iran and the US, but it is unclear what prompted the social media giant to delete Press TV's page.

In June last year, Facebook labeled Iran's Press TV, Russia's Sputnik, and China's Xinhua news agency as "state-media," saying it would later block them from running advertisements in the US.

In 2018, Facebook targeted hundreds of accounts tied to Iran and Russia under the pretext of fighting "misinformation" campaigns.

