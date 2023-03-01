  1. Skip to content
Iran expels 2 German diplomats

13 minutes ago

The decision follows a similar move by Germany after a court in Tehran sentenced a German-Iranian citizen to death.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O67V

Iran has designated two German diplomats as personae non gratae and is ordering them to leave the country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The two German diplomats are being expelled due to their country's irresponsible interference in Iran's internal and judicial affairs," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

The decision came a week after a similar move by the German government. It expelled two employees of the Iranian Embassy in Berlin in response to a death sentence handed down to German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmadh in Tehran.

More to come...

Iranian-German citizen sentenced to death in Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for ICC Russia probe

Conflicts47 minutes ago
