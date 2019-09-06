Iran expands uranium enrichment in new breach of nuclear deal

Iran has committed an additional breach of its nuclear deal with major powers by enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, and plans to install more of those advanced machines than previously announced, a UN nuclear watchdog report showed on Thursday.

The deal signed by Tehran and world powers in 2015 called for Iran to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions against the country. US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement last year and reimposed sanctions. European governments have attempted to salvage the accord, but those efforts have so far proved insufficient.

More to follow.