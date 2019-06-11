 Iran executes ′defense contractor′ over spying for the CIA | News | DW | 22.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran executes 'defense contractor' over spying for the CIA

Jalal Hajizavar was hanged at a prison near Tehran after documents and spying equipment were found at his home, news agencies reported. The death happens at a time of fierce tensions between Iran and Washington.

Iran flag flying

Iran has executed a former defense ministry contractor convicted of spying for US's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

Jalal Hajizavar was hanged at Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, earlier this week.

His killing took place amid a military standoff between Washington and Tehran following a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, and after Iran shot down as US "spy" drone which it said had violated its airspace.

Read more: Nizar Zakka: Iran frees US resident imprisoned for espionage

Watch video 01:58

US-Iranian tensions continue

The aerospace specialist

The news agency said Hajizavar had carried out espionage for the CIA and the US government and had been identified as a spy by the defense ministry's intelligence unit.

ISNA said the accused "explicitly confessed to spying" in return for money, adding that "documents and espionage devices were found at his house."

His ex-wife was convicted of "involvement in espionage" and is serving a 15-year jail sentence, the agency added.

Read more: Jason Rezaian: Free speech in Iran still an 'uphill battle'

Hajizavar, who left his post nine years ago, was convicted by a military court after an investigation discovered documents and spying equipment at his home, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Iran uses the death penalty for murder, rape, armed robbery and serious drug trafficking cases as well as for cases of military espionage. The country has sustained international criticism for years for its multiple state executions.

US spy network disrupted

Last week, Iran said it had dismantled a "new" US spy network in the country linked to the CIA, amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In what it termed a "wide-reaching blow" to US intelligence, state news agency IRNA said on Tuesday that Tehran had carried out the operation in cooperation with "foreign allies," without naming any state.

Read more: Germany sanctions Iranian airline over spying claims

Watch video 02:07

Iran Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have hit rock bottom following Iran's shooting down on Thursday of a US "spy" drone near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a quarter of the world's oil is transported.

US President Donald Trump threatened to carry out a military strike against Iran, but changed his mind at the last minute.

Over the past month, Iran has also been blamed for a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

mm/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Angela Merkel urges 'political solution' in Iran, warns against isolationism

Angela Merkel has made a plea for the international community to band together to peacefully resolve the conflict between Iran and the US. Tensions in the Gulf of Oman have spiraled in recent days. (22.06.2019)  

'The conflict in the Middle East is Iran vs. everyone else'

Author and historian Timothy Snyder told DW that the US is risking an improvised war in the Middle East. He also discussed Russia's role in the US conflict with Iran and the European Union's sanctions against Moscow. (21.06.2019)  

Two Iranians indicted in US on spying charges

The US Justice Department has indicted two Iranian men on spying charges. They were arrested earlier this month for the surveillance of a Jewish facility and gathering information on an Iranian militant group. (21.08.2018)  

Germany sanctions Iranian airline over spying claims

For months now, European countries have called for concrete action against entities linked to Iranian intelligence. Mahan Air reportedly maintains close ties to an elite group of Iran's security services. (21.01.2019)  

Israeli former minister Gonen Segev to be jailed for spying for Iran

After plea bargaining, Gonen Segev is to be jailed for 11 years. He was extradited from Africa last year for acting as an agent for a foreign power; Israel's main foe, Iran. (09.01.2019)  

Nizar Zakka: Iran frees US resident imprisoned for espionage

Nizar Zakka, a US permanent resident and Lebanese businessman, said his incarceration in Iran was a case of "kidnapping." Although the US sent well-wishes, it was Lebanon that secured his release. (12.06.2019)  

Jason Rezaian: Free speech in Iran still an 'uphill battle'

Reporter Jason Rezaian was about to travel home to the United States when he was detained in Iran in 2014, accused of being a spy. His memoir of his year and a half in prison was published by HarperCollins in January. (25.02.2019)  

Tensions run high after Iran shoots down US drone

The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)  

'Risk of war' persists in Strait of Hormuz crisis, Germany's Maas says

The German foreign minister said all parties "must do everything to make sure it does not come to this." Iran has dismissed claims it attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a crisis in the waterway. (19.06.2019)  

Trump says Iran strikes would not have been 'proportionate'

The US president said he did not greenlight strikes on Iran because he was told 150 people would have been killed. The US has reportedly called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis. (21.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-Iranian tensions continue  

Iran Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone  

Related content

Nizar Zakka, libanesischer Staatsbürger und ständiger Einwohner der USA, wurde nach fast vier Jahren Haft wegen Spionage in Teheran freigelassen

Nizar Zakka: Iran frees US resident imprisoned for espionage 11.06.2019

Nizar Zakka, a US permanent resident and Lebanese businessman, said his incarceration in Iran was a case of "kidnapping." Although the US sent well-wishes, it was Lebanon that secured his release.

US-Präsident Donald Trump und Nordkorea-Präsident Kim Jong Un

Report: North Korea executes envoy to US 31.05.2019

A South Korea paper citing an anonymous source said that Kim Hyok Chol was accused of being a US spy and killed. Several officials who also worked on the meeting with the US have been killed or jailed, the paper said.

Symbolbild Silhouette

US jails former CIA agent for 'betraying colleagues' to China 18.05.2019

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling "top secret" information to Chinese agents. US officials said the betrayal is part of a worrying trend in the intelligence community.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  