Iran emerges as key player in Middle East turmoil

ConflictsMiddle EastIran emerges as key player in Middle East turmoilTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastAndrew Shale01/23/2024January 23, 2024Ever since Israel launched its war on Hamas in response to the October 7 terror attacks, violence has been spreading through the region. From the Israeli-Lebanese border to Iraq, Syria and the Red Sea, Iran is at the center with its proxies.https://p.dw.com/p/4bZpbAdvertisement