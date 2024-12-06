Iran 'dramatically increasing' enrichment, IAEA warns

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi called on Tehran to "provide timely and technically credible assurances" that a ramping up of enrichment will not lead to the construction of a nuclear weapon.

The International Atomic Energy Angency (IAEA) on Friday sounded the alarm over the possibility that Iran may ramp up its uranium enrichment to close to weapons-grade.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that Iran is "dramatically" increasing enrichment up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% needed for a nuclear weapon.

Grossi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

What did the IAEA chief say about Iran's uranium enrichment?

The UN nuclear watchdog chief said Iran's production of highly enriched uranium was expected to jump to more than 34 kilograms (75 pounds) per month, compared to the current 4.7 kilograms.

"This is a message. This is a clear message that they are responding to what they feel is pressure," Grossi said about Iran's position.

Europe and the US have argued that there is no civilian justification for Iran's enrichment to those levels, claiming instead it is for the purpose of producing nuclear bombs.

Iran has repeatedly denied that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Grossi said UN inspectors are planning to see just how many centrifuges Iran would be spinning, after Tehran informed his agency of its plans.

"I think it is very concerning," the IAEA chief said. "They were preparing and they have all of these facilities sort of in abeyance and now they are activating that. So we are going to see," Grossi added.

"If they really make them turn — all of them — it's going to be a huge jump," he said.

IAEA requests assurances from Iran

The IAEA issued a statement on the matter shortly after Grossi spoke to reporters. The agency called on Iran "to provide timely and technically credible assurances that the facility is not being misused to produce uranium of an enrichment level higher than that declared by Iran, and that there is no diversion of declared nuclear material."

The reported increase in Iranian production drew international criticism. A German foreign ministry source told Reuters that the ramp up in enrichment represented "a serious escalatory step by Iran."

"It is obvious that such measures significantly worsen the framework for diplomatic efforts," the source said.

The IAEA report comes on the same day as Iran launched its heaviest-ever payload, using a domestically developed satellite carrier, official media reported.

The homegrown Simorgh satellite carrier is a two-stage, liquid-fueled satellite launch vehicle developed by Iran's defense ministry.

The US has warned against Iran's space activity, arguing technology used for satellites could be applied to ballistic missiles, potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

