 Iran discovers new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude | News | DW | 10.11.2019

News

Iran discovers new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude

Iran's president has described a massive find in the oil-rich Khuzestan province. But sanctions against Iranian oil could make it difficult to find its way to international markets.

An oil refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said a new oil field was discovered in the Khuzestan province.

He said the new field has more than 50 billion barrels of crude oil, which would boost the country's proven reserves by a third.

"I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil, the country's workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil," Rouhani said.

The field could become Iran's second largest oil field, behind Ahvas with 65 billion barrels of crude.

Read more: Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

More to follow…

Hassan Rohani laughing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described it as a major find

ls/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Saudi Aramco oil giant details projected record IPO

State oil giant Saudi Aramco has revealed details of its highly-anticipated initial public offering, expected to be the largest in history, in a new prospectus. The offering is set to begin on November 17. (10.11.2019)  

Iran resumes enrichment at Fordo, again breaking nuclear pact

Iran has stepped further away from its international nuclear pact by restarting uranium enrichment at its Fordo facility, state media have reported. Other parties have called on Iran to stick to the deal. (07.11.2019)  

Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Having blamed Iran for the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, Angela Merkel's government seems to be following in the footsteps of Donald Trump's White House. Yet conflicts of interest complicate the German position. (24.09.2019)  

Related content

Oil to remain largest share of energy mix 05.11.2019

Oil is going to remain the most important energy source for years to come. That's according to the organization of oil producing countries, or OPEC. Economies in Asia and Africa are growing and so is their need for oil.

Saudi-Arabien Erdölraffinerie von Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq

Saudi Aramco oil giant details projected record IPO 10.11.2019

State oil giant Saudi Aramco has revealed details of its highly-anticipated initial public offering, expected to be the largest in history, in a new prospectus. The offering is set to begin on November 17.

Africa combats energy crisis as economies grow 08.11.2019

The International Energy Agency says African nations need to turn up the voltage in funding power generation. A new study suggests that under current targets, some 530 million Africans will still lack electricity in 2030. The IEA says Africa must invest about $120 billion each year to bring electricity to everyone. The study comes as many African nations are pledging to boost oil production.

