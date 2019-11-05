Iran discovers new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude

Iran's president has described a massive find in the oil-rich Khuzestan province. But sanctions against Iranian oil could make it difficult to find its way to international markets.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said a new oil field was discovered in the Khuzestan province.
He said the new field has more than 50 billion barrels of crude oil, which would boost the country's proven reserves by a third.
"I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil, the country's workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil," Rouhani said.
The field could become Iran's second largest oil field, behind Ahvas with 65 billion barrels of crude.
The announcement comes days after Iran announced it would begin enriching uranium, marking another breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.
The Islamic republic is under crushing US sanctions targeting its energy sector, and more specifically preventing Iranian oil from reaching international markets.
In the wake of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian oil once again became a major source for the country. US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal and later sanction Iranian oil has put pressure under Tehran to find new solutions.
More to follow…
ls/aw (AP, Reuters)
