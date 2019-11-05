 Iran discovers new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude | News | DW | 10.11.2019

News

Iran discovers new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude

Iran's president has described a massive find in the oil-rich Khuzestan province. But sanctions against Iranian oil could make it difficult to find its way to international markets.

An oil refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said a new oil field was discovered in the Khuzestan province.

He said the new field has more than 50 billion barrels of crude oil, which would boost the country's proven reserves by a third.

"I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil, the country's workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil," Rouhani said. "This is a small gift by the government to the people of Iran."

The field could become Iran's second largest oil field, behind Ahvas with 65 billion barrels of crude.

Read more: Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Hassan Rohani laughing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described it as a major find

Searching for solutions

The announcement comes days after Iran announced it would begin enriching uranium, marking another breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Islamic republic is under crushing US sanctions targeting its energy sector, and more specifically preventing Iranian oil from reaching international markets.

In the wake of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian oil once again became a major source of revenue for the country. US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal and later sanction Iranian oil has put pressure under Tehran to find new solutions.

European signatories to the deal have tried to save it from collapsing, but Iran's decision to move forward with uranium enrichment last week has further undermined those efforts. 

Read more: How can the world move beyond fossil fuels?

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


ls/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Saudi Aramco oil giant details projected record IPO

State oil giant Saudi Aramco has revealed details of its highly-anticipated initial public offering, expected to be the largest in history, in a new prospectus. The offering is set to begin on November 17. (10.11.2019)  

Iran resumes enrichment at Fordo, again breaking nuclear pact

Iran has stepped further away from its international nuclear pact by restarting uranium enrichment at its Fordo facility, state media have reported. Other parties have called on Iran to stick to the deal. (07.11.2019)  

Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Having blamed Iran for the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, Angela Merkel's government seems to be following in the footsteps of Donald Trump's White House. Yet conflicts of interest complicate the German position. (24.09.2019)  

Iran's economy plummets under weight of sanctions

After two years of successive contraction, recent reports paint a grim outlook for Iran's economy in 2020. Widespread sanctions have hit the economy hard and ordinary Iranians are bearing the burden of a recession. (23.10.2019)  

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)  

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector. (07.08.2018)  

How can the world move beyond fossil fuels?

Oil and coal consumption around the world must be reduced if global warming is to be kept to 2 degrees maximum. It's cause for concern — and motivation for change. Is there an end in sight to fossil fuel energy? (18.11.2017)  

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

A year after Donald Trump pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran, the Middle East nation announced it would no longer adhere to some "voluntary commitments" in the accord. (18.05.2018)  

Related content

Oil to remain largest share of energy mix 05.11.2019

Oil is going to remain the most important energy source for years to come. That's according to the organization of oil producing countries, or OPEC. Economies in Asia and Africa are growing and so is their need for oil.

Saudi-Arabien Erdölraffinerie von Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq

Saudi Aramco oil giant details projected record IPO 10.11.2019

State oil giant Saudi Aramco has revealed details of its highly-anticipated initial public offering, expected to be the largest in history, in a new prospectus. The offering is set to begin on November 17.

Africa combats energy crisis as economies grow 08.11.2019

The International Energy Agency says African nations need to turn up the voltage in funding power generation. A new study suggests that under current targets, some 530 million Africans will still lack electricity in 2030. The IEA says Africa must invest about $120 billion each year to bring electricity to everyone. The study comes as many African nations are pledging to boost oil production.

