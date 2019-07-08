 Iran detains family members of women′s rights activist Masih Alinejad | News | DW | 26.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran detains family members of women's rights activist Masih Alinejad

Iranian intelligence officers have detained three family members of the founder of the White Wednesdays campaign. The high-profile women's movement calls for Iranians to fight against Iran's mandatory headscarf law.

USA Masih Alinejad beim Power Women Summit in Los Angeles (Getty Images/P. Ann)

Iranian intelligence officials detained three of women's rights activist Masih Alinejad's family members in a move criticized by Amnesty International and the Center for Human Rights in Iran as an attempt to intimidate the US-based activist and journalist into silence.

Alinejad founded the White Wednesdays campaign to protest against Iran's mandatory headscarf, known as a hijab.

"These arrests are a blatant attempt by the Iranian authorities to punish Masih Alinejad for her peaceful work defending women's rights. Arresting the relatives of an activist in an attempt to intimidate her into silence is a despicable and cowardly move," said Philip Luther, Amnesty's research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Alinejad's campaign gained widespread support from women and girls in Iran in recent years, alarming state officials.

Read moreIranian women defiant against compulsory hijab 

White Wednesdays

Alinejad has encouraged Iranian women to post photographs of themselves without a hijab or wear white headscarves every Wednesday as a form of protest.

As of July 2019, any Iranian in the country sending pictures to White Wednesdays could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to Amnesty, the three people detained by Iranian officials included Alinejad's brother, Alireza Alinejad, as well as Hadi and Leila Lotfi, siblings Alinejad's ex-husband, Max Lotfi.

Max Lotfi, like Alinejad, resides abroad and also is an activist in the White Wednesdays campaign.

Officials from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence reportedly arrested all three relatives from their homes in Tehran and in the northern city of Babol on Tuesday.

Hadi Lotfi was reportedly released after an overnight interrogation about his brother and Alinejad's activities. Authorities informed him that he could face further questioning and said he was not permitted to leave the city of Babul. Officers also warned that any contact with Alinejad's "team" would be considered a criminal offense.

Read moreFemale activists demand Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei resign 

Iran yet to confirm arrests

Iranian officials and its state media are yet to officially confirm the arrests. They have so far refused to disclose the location of Alireza Alinejad and Leila Lotfi as well the reason behind their detainment.

Tuesday's reported arrests are not the first time Iranian authorities have come after Alinejad's family.

In March 2019, her mother, Zarrin Badpa, was interrogated about her daughter's activities.

The 'Blue Girl'

The reported arrests took place only two weeks after the death of football fan Sahar Khodayari. The 29-year-old set herself on fire after officials charged her for trying to enter Tehran's Azadi football stadium dressed as man.

Khodayari's death drew worldwide attention to Iran's violation of women's rights.

Watch video 07:00

Fighting Iran's strict hijab rules

 Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iranian women defiant against compulsory hijab

A new wave of protests against the compulsory wearing of hijab has spread across Iran, resulting in the arrests of dozens of women. The government has accused the protesters of being under the influence of drugs. (06.02.2018)  

Iranian feminists 'are engaged in a global conversation'

What can women's rights activists in the West learn from the struggle of feminist movements in Iran? DW spoke with researcher Janet Bauer, who has extensively studied women's issues in different cultural contexts. (03.07.2018)  

Iran 'assures' FIFA women can attend World Cup qualifier

Attention has been focused on Iran since a woman killed herself after being detained for trying to enter a football match. FIFA has been pushing for Iran to lift a 40-year-old ban on women attending matches. (22.09.2019)  

Female activists demand Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei resign

Fourteen women in Iran have released a declaration calling for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic country's supreme leader, to step down. Some see the group as the start of a new citizens' rights movement. (16.08.2019)  

Iran: Female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire

An Iranian woman known as the "Blue Girl" set herself on fire after being handed a prison sentence for trying to enter a soccer stadium. Her death sparked outrage on social media, with some calling for a stadium boycott. (10.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fighting Iran's strict hijab rules  

Related content

US-Außenminister Mike Pompeo

US sets up commission for human rights advice 08.07.2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced a new commission to review the idea of human rights and how it shapes US foreign policy. Critics worry it will provide justification to roll back women's and LGBT+ rights.

Digital Warriors: Fighting mandatory headscarves in Iran 21.11.2018

A DW documentary tells the stories of four women who use social media to fight for women's rights and for peace. Iranian exile Masih Alinejad's campaigns My Stealthy Freedom and White Wednesdays protest the forced wearing of headscarves in Iran.

Digital Warriors - Frauen, die die Welt verändern

Digital Warriors - Women Changing the World 04.10.2018

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media can drive social change or even spark revolutions. Women around the world are using the Internet as a weapon in their struggle for equal rights.

Advertisement