Iran court accepts appeal of protester sentenced to death

A young protester is hoping to have his death sentence lifted after Iran's top court agreed to hear his appeal. Two protesters have already been hanged after rushed trials.

Iran's Supreme Court has agreed to review an appeal from one of the several protesters now facing execution, the judiciary's news agency, Mizan, reported on Saturday.

Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh was charged with "waging war against God" after allegedly setting fire to a rubbish bin and trying to break a highway guardrail during anti-government protests in Iran.

The 25-year-old, who was arrested at the beginning of October, is now facing the death penalty — in accordance with Shariah law as enforced by the Islamic Republic. He claims that his confession was forced and has since begun a hunger strike.

"The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, one of the accused in the recent riots. His case has been sent to the same branch of the Revolutionary Court for review," Mizan reported, without giving a reason for the decision.

Many more protesters potentially facing execution

While Mohammadzadeh still remains in prison, the court's decision to accept the appeal marks a possible softening of the state's response to the widespread protests that have shaken the country following the execution of two other young men.

The number of detained protesters now facing death has not been made clear by Iranian authorities, but Amnesty International has said the figure is at least 26.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said the number could be as high as 100.

Hundreds of protesters have already been killed in clashes with security forces and thousands more arrested.

The demonstrations broke out following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini in custody after she was arrested by the country's so-called morality police.

Though the protests were sparked initially by the strict rules on how women dress, and their violent enforcement, the grievances of the largely young population against the aging ruling class are plentiful.

Clashes have been reported in most cities, as well as in the country's more deprived and ethnically marginalized regions such as Kurdistan and Baluchistan.

