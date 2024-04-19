Iran consulate in Paris cordoned off over explosive threat

Police have arrested a man who entered the Iranian consulate in the French capital with explosives, threatening to blow himself up, local media reported.

A man who entered the Iranian consulate in the French capital, Paris, and threatened to blow himself up has been arrested, a police source told news agencies on Friday.

Police earlier cordoned off a large area around the Iranian consulate and officers from the country's Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), which deals with serious events, were deployed, along with French soldiers.

A police source told Reuters the man was seen at about 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT/UTC) entering the consulate, carrying what appeared to be a grenade and explosive vest.

Local media said the man had threatened to blow himself up.

The man later left the consulate and on being searched was found not to be carrying any explosives, a police source said.

"The man has exited the consulate and is being controlled" by officers, the police source told AFP news agency.

Le Parisien newspaper said on its website that, according to witnesses, the man had dragged flags on the floor of the consulate and said he wanted to avenge the death of his brother.

It was unclear whether the incident had any link to current tensions between Iran and Israel.

Images on French television and social media showed police surrounding the building.

The consulate premises were still being searched and the vehicle the man arrived in was also being inspected, Europe 1 radio reported.

Service was interrupted on a nearby metro line for security reasons, the RATP metro company said.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.