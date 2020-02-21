 Iran: Conservatives set for landslide victory in parliamentary vote | News | DW | 23.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran: Conservatives set for landslide victory in parliamentary vote

Conservatives are ahead as Iran counts the votes of its parliamentary election. Rising coronavirus-related fatalities and general voter frustration could mean a record-low turnout for this election.

An man in Iran wears a medical face mask as he casts his vote in parliamentary elections

Conservatives surged ahead as the results of Iran's parliamentary elections trickled in early Sunday, against a backdrop of mounting coronavirus-related fatalities in the country.

Candidates representing the conservative and ultra-conservative parties are widely expected to win in a national election marked by what could turn out to be historically low voter turnout.

Around half of some 16,000 candidates — mostly reformists and moderates — were barred from participating in the national elections, including dozens of sitting politicians.

The move left the conservative and ultra-conservative candidates running essentially unchallenged.

Their likely victory would mean the end to President Hassan Rouhani's slim reformist and moderate majority, which was elected amid much excitement nearly four years ago.

Final results are expected early Sunday morning.

Watch video 01:35

Low voter turnout at elections in Iran

Disillusionment and frustration

Analysts predicted election turnout of around 40% nationwide and around 30% in Tehran. Poll closing was extended by six hours on Friday in order to give people more time to vote.

Both experts and Iranians themselves pointed to the struggling economy, the lack of moderate and reformist choices, and overall disillusionment and frustration with the government as reasons for why people stayed home. 

"The turnout is very important for the Islamic republic. That is why the Supreme Leader has called on Iranians to participate and cast their vote. But for now they are not doing so," DW correspondent Theresa Tropper said on Friday, reporting from a polling station in Tehran. 

"There are hardly any voters in this polling station in northern Tehran. Because with half of the candidates barred from running, people feel they don't have a choice this time and can't make a difference anyway. So while hardliners are sure to emerge victorious from this election, polls are also predicting the lowest turnout in years."

On top, Iran's economy has struggled under crippling US sanctions reimposed in 2018 when US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of a nuclear deal with the Middle Eastern power. 

The Iranian military's recent downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet, which had been carrying many Iranian citizens, also resulted in a wave of anti-government protests.

When voting meets virus

The vote and counting are taking place against the backdrop of a mounting death toll connected to COVID-19, the illness caused by the deadly coronavirus that has spread from China across the globe.

The sixth Iranian fatality linked to the disease was a citizen in the central city of Arak, the governor of Markazi province told Iranian news agency IRNA on Saturday. The patient, who had tested positive for the virus, had also been suffering from heart complications.

Authorities had reported a fifth death earlier in the day on Saturday as well as two fatalities the day before. Currently, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran.

Many voters could be seen wearing medical face masks as they went to the polls.

As a precaution, authorities closed schools in Tehran and in the holy city of Qom, from where the outbreak seems to have spread, as well as in three other provinces.

In the capital, water fountains in the city's subways and restaurants were shut down for the time being. Football matches have been suspended for the next 10 days. The city has also instituted regularly cleaning measures for subway cars and buses.

kp/bk (AFP, AP)

Watch video 78:58

Iran voters not impressed by election, or its results

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here

Related content

Iran Parlamentswahl

Iran election: Voters likely to punish 'powerless' reformists 21.02.2020

Iranians went to the polls on Friday to vote for a new parliament. For many of them, it is a chance to hold their lawmakers accountable. The parliament has proven to be powerless in the past few years.

Erster Todesfall durch Coronavirus in Italien

Coronavirus: Italy reports first deaths, South Korea sees cases double 22.02.2020

An elderly man from Padua and a woman from Lombardy have died from coronavirus. South Korea, meanwhile has seen a major spike in cases, many of them linked to a Christian sect.

Coronavirus China Wuhan medizinisches Personal arbeitet im Labor

Coronavirus: First deaths reported in Middle East 19.02.2020

The deadly COVID-19 virus claimed the lives of two people in Iran, in the first deaths to be reported in the Middle East. Tehran previously denied reports that people in the country were infected with the virus.

Advertisement