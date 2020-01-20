Iran confirms two missiles shot down Ukraine airliner

The Iranian aviation authority confirmed on Tuesday that two missiles shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight earlier this month.

Investigators found that two Tor-M1 missiles were fired at flight PS752, said an initial report posted on the website of the aviation authority on Monday night. It added that the investigation was ongoing.

The missiles were short-range surface-to-air missiles developed by the former Soviet Union and designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles.

The report confirms a report published by US media outlet The New York Times, including a video that showed two missiles hitting the passenger plane.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. It was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Tehran initially claimed the flight had experienced engine failure, before three days later admitting that its military had shot down the plane due to "human error." The flight was mistaken for a "hostile target" amid heightened tensions with the US after its military killed Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian investigators reclaimed the flight's black boxes from the crash site. There has been uncertainty over whether Iranian authorities would send them to a country with the necessary technology to access vital data about the last moments of the flight.

kmm (AFP/dpa)

