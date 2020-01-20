Iran confirms two missiles shot at Ukraine airliner

The Iranian aviation authority confirmed on Tuesday that two missiles shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight earlier this month.

Investigators found that two Tor-M1 missiles were fired at the aircraft, said an initial report posted on the website of the aviation authority on Monday night. It added that the investigation was ongoing.

The missiles are a short-range surface-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that are designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. It was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Tehran initially claimed the flight had experienced engine failure, before three days later admitting the plane was shot down, mistaken for a "hostile target" amid heightened tensions with the US.

more to come...

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.