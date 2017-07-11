Iran conducts war games in Strait of Hormuz

Iran began its annual war games on Sunday, less than a month ahead of a planned return to talks with Western powers about resuscitating the 2015 nuclear deal.

The military drills, called "Zolfaghaar-1400," were reported by Iranian state TV. They are taking place in the Strait of Hormuz, an important maritime chokepoint that connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf.

Around 20% of the world's oil shipping passes through this strait to reach the Indian Ocean and the wider world.

The exercises aim at "improving readiness in confronting foreign threats and any possible invasion," The Associated Press cited Iranian state TV as saying.



Watch video 26:06 Israel on nuclear threat: 'What do you expect us to do? Pray?'

What is the aim of the war games?

Troops from various military regiments including infantry, navy and air force are participating in the drills, which take place in an area of over 1 million square kilometers (386,100 square miles).

Units are also using various "homegrown" pieces of electronic equipment and drones, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The military practice included Iranian soldiers carrying out a beach landing and advancing toward enemy targets.

Military official Habibollah Sayyari said Saturday that the aim of the war games was not only to practice defensive capabilities, but also to demonstrate Iran's ability to respond beyond Iran's own borders to any act of aggression, Tasnim reported.

Negotiators return to Vienna

The military drills come as Iranian negotiators prepare to return to the nuclear deal talks with the EU and US in Vienna on November 29.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been in the weeds since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement, which had set a limit on Iran's nuclear development in exchange for the easing of sanctions.

Current President Joe Biden has expressed a willingness to return to the deal, but both sides have called on the other to take the first step.

Tehran recently announced that it had increased its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium to over 210 kilograms (463 pounds), far in excess of the 3.67% enrichment allowed in the JCPOA.