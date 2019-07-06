Iran announces second breach of 2015 nuclear deal

The Iranian government on Sunday said it would once again breach its 2015 nuclear deal by raising its enrichment of uranium beyond limits agreed with several world powers.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference that "today we will pass" the permitted enrichment level of 3.67%, without giving further details.

Tehran said it would keep reducing its commitments every 60 days unless signatories of the pact moved to protect the country from US sanctions.

The decision was immediately condemned internationally, with Israel accusing Tehran of beginning a march towards nuclear weaponry.

Iran had given the European Union a deadline of Sunday to find a way around the latest financial penalties imposed by Washington which have ravaged its economy.

The sanctions have blocked Tehran's oil sales abroad and targeted its top officials.

Last year, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark deal that sought to contain the Islamic republic's nuclear ambitions, blaming Tehran for destabilizing the Middle East.

Britain, France and Germany, have sought to keep the nuclear accord alive by developing a money transaction system known as Instex that allows Iran to circumvent US sanctions and continue doing business internationally.

Iran's decision came less than a week after it acknowledged breaking the deal's 300-kilogram (661-pound) limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile.

