 Iran announces second breach of 2015 nuclear deal | News | DW | 07.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran announces second breach of 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran says it is raising its enrichment of uranium beyond the limit of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. It will be the second time the landmark accord has been violated in a week.

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna

The Iranian government on Sunday said it would once again breach its 2015 nuclear deal by raising its enrichment of uranium beyond limits agreed with several world powers.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference that "today we will pass" the permitted enrichment level of 3.67%, without giving further details.

Tehran said it would keep reducing its commitments every 60 days unless signatories of the pact moved to protect the country from US sanctions.

Read more: Iranians 'stuck in a vicious cycle' over US tensions

The decision was immediately condemned internationally, with Israel accusing Tehran of beginning a march towards nuclear weaponry.

Watch video 01:52

US-Iran tensions on a new high

Iran had given the European Union a deadline of Sunday to find a way around the latest financial penalties imposed by Washington which have ravaged its economy.

The sanctions have blocked Tehran's oil sales abroad and targeted its top officials.

Read more: EU mechanism for trade with Iran 'now operational'

Last year, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark deal that sought to contain the Islamic republic's nuclear ambitions, blaming Tehran for destabilizing the Middle East.

Britain, France and Germany, have sought to keep the nuclear accord alive by developing a money transaction system known as Instex that allows Iran to circumvent US sanctions and continue doing business internationally.

Iran's decision came less than a week after it acknowledged breaking the deal's 300-kilogram (661-pound) limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile.

mm/jlw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iranians 'stuck in a vicious cycle' over US tensions

Tensions are running high in the Persian Gulf after Iran warned that it will increase its enrichment of uranium to "any amount that we want," starting on Sunday. Many in Iran feel conflicted about the current situation. (05.07.2019)  

EU mechanism for trade with Iran 'now operational'

The EU has created a mechanism that will allow European countries to trade with Iran despite US sanctions. The move is an attempt to show good will toward Iran and keep it in the 2015 nuclear deal. (28.06.2019)  

Rouhani: Iran to enrich uranium to 'any amount' it wants

Iran's president has warned Europe and the United States that it would completely ignore enrichment limits after Sunday. France warned that Iran would not gain anything by boosting enrichment levels. (03.07.2019)  

Iran passes 300 kilogram limit on low-enriched uranium

Iran has breached the 300 kilograms of low-enriched uranium allowed under the 2015 international nuclear accord. But the amount is far short of that needed for a nuclear weapon. (01.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-Iran tensions on a new high  

Related content

Iran Atomanlage in Buschehr

Iran prepares to ramp up uranium enrichment 06.07.2019

Iran has suggested that it will boost uranium enrichment to 5% — well above the 3.67% cap set under the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran has begun to row back on commitments after the US withdrew from the accord.

Iran 2010 Bau Atomkraftwerk in Bushehr

Iran violates nuclear deal — what comes next? 03.07.2019

Although Iran has increased its uranium stockpile, experts say Tehran is still a long way from a nuclear weapon. However, more uranium enrichment risks EU and UN sanctions, and renewed tension between Iran and the world.

Iran nuclear breach heaps pressure on EU 02.07.2019

After the UN confirms Iran has violated the 2015 deal aimed at restricting its nuclear activities, Brent Goff asks Andrew Miller of the Project on Middle East Democracy, can the EU head off a dangerous confrontation between Iran and the US?

Advertisement