Iran announces second breach of 2015 nuclear deal

The Iranian government on Sunday said it would once again breach its 2015 nuclear deal by raising its enrichment of uranium beyond limits agreed with several world powers.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference that "today we will pass" the permitted enrichment level of 3.67%, without giving further details.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif described the move as one of the "legal remedies" of the nuclear deal, and said it was taken as counter measure to "US economic terrorism."

Tehran said it would keep reducing its commitments every 60 days unless signatories of the pact moved to protect the country from US sanctions.

The decision came less than a week after it acknowledged breaking the deal's 300-kilogram (661-pound) limit on its low-enriched uranium stockpile.

Decision denounced

The announcement was immediately condemned internationally, with Israel accusing Tehran of beginning a "march" towards nuclear weaponry.

Iran had given the European Union a deadline of Sunday to find a way around the latest financial penalties imposed by Washington that have ravaged its economy.

The sanctions have blocked Tehran's oil sales abroad and targeted its top officials.

Last year, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark deal that sought to contain the Islamic republic's nuclear ambitions, blaming Tehran for destabilizing the Middle East.

He also criticized the agreement for not including Iran's ballistic missile program.

The 2015 deal was reached between Tehran and six world powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, the United States and Russia — and saw Tehran agree to drastically scale down its nuclear program in exchange for relief from earlier sanctions.

INSTEX working but not enough

Germany and other EU countries have sought to keep the accord alive by developing a money transaction system known as INSTEX that allows Iran to circumvent US sanctions and continue doing business internationally.

But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the mechanism because it does not include the trade in Iranian oil.

Iran's breaches have prompted an emergency meeting of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), scheduled for Wednesday.

