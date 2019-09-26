 Iran announces new nuclear deal violations | News | DW | 04.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran announces new nuclear deal violations

Tehran said it has streamlined its ability to produce enriched uranium on the anniversary of the 1979 US hostage crisis. The head of Iran's nuclear program said it shows the country's "capacity and determination."

Iranian flag and centrifuges

Iranian officials on Monday said the country has doubled the number of advanced centrifuges in operation in clear violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Today, we are witnessing the launch of the array of 30 IR-6 centrifuges," said Ali Akbar Salehi, who heads Iran's Atomic Energy Organization.

That brings the number of IR-6 centrifuges up to 60. The centrifuges allow Iran to produce enriched uranium 10 times faster than the first generation models.

Salehi also said Iran had developed a prototype centrifuge that would allow it to develop enriched uranium up to 50 times faster. He said the development of IR-9 shows Iran's "capacity and determination."

Read more: Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Infographic detailing restrictions on Iran's nuclear program under the deal

Erosion of trust

Last year, the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, once considered an diplomatic masterpiece. The accord provided a framework in which Iran would end its nuclear program in exchange for the international community dropping paralyzing sanctions.

EU member states, including Germany and France, have urged Iran to stick to the deal despite the US withdrawal. But Tehran has eroded the deal by steadily violating parts of the accord.

The announcement comes as Iran commemorates the 40th anniversary of the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis that lasted 444 days.

Read more: Iran-US conflict: Tehran's asymmetrical approach

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


ls/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Is Germany moving toward Trump's stance on Iran?

Having blamed Iran for the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, Angela Merkel's government seems to be following in the footsteps of Donald Trump's White House. Yet conflicts of interest complicate the German position. (24.09.2019)  

Iran-US conflict: Tehran's asymmetrical approach

As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, it appears Washington has backed down and Tehran is in control. The Iranian regime is using an unconventional military strategy to steer the Trump administration. (23.06.2019)  

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

A year after Donald Trump pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran, the Middle East nation announced it would no longer adhere to some "voluntary commitments" in the accord. (18.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Was der neueste Schritt des Iran beim Atomdeal bedeutet

Iran expands uranium enrichment in new breach of nuclear deal 26.09.2019

Iran has been accumulating, or has been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a new report.

Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment 06.09.2019

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has defended his country's plan to downgrade its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Zarif held talks with his Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta on Friday.

Iran Atomprogramm

Iran ramps up uranium enrichment in latest nuclear breach 07.09.2019

Iran has begun work on advanced centrifuges to boost enriched uranium for its controversial nuclear program. It is the third time in the past few months that Tehran has reduced its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

Advertisement