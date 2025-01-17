Iran and Russia look to bolster strategic partnership

Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement in a move likely to concern Western governments.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

The pair discussed bilateral ties and were due to sign a treaty to strengthen military and economic ties with each other.

The Kremlin visit is Pezeshkian's first in Russia since taking office.

What the leaders have said

Welcoming Pezeshkian as they met, Putin said the new treaty will "give an additional impulse to practically all areas of

our cooperation."

Pezeshkian said the agreement formed a "solid foundation for our forward movement."

"We do consider our relations with you as vital, sensitive and strategic, and we are on this path strongly," he said.

Kremlin hails growing ties

Before the talks, the Kremlin hailed its growing relationship with Tehran, which has strengthened as both find themselves heavily sanctioned by Western governments.

"Iran is an important partner for us with which we are developing multifaceted co-operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the treaty was "constructive in nature and is aimed at strengthening the capabilities of Russia, Iran and our friends in various parts of the world."

Western countries have accused Iran of delivering ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

Russia has also made extensive use of Iranian drones in near daily wave attacks across Ukraine, although Tehran denies supplying drones or missiles to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Iran and its proxies have faced a number of setbacks as Israel has inflicted serious damage on the Tehran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon and the Islamist Hamas militant group in Gaza, which has been severely dealt with since leading the October 7, 2023 terror attacks.

Russia has also signed a security and defense treaty with North Korea which has resulted in thousands of troops being sent to assist in Russia's war with Ukraine.

