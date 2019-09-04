Iran agrees to release British-flagged oil tanker

More than two months after being seized, the Stena Impero has been approved to leave the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian maritime officials have approved the Stena Impero, a Swedish tanker sailing under the British flag, to exit Iranian waters after detaining the vessel and its crew for more than two months.
"The legal process has finished and, based on that, the conditions for letting the oil tanker go free have been fulfilled and the oil tanker can move," said Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government in a news conference on Monday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards detained the tanker in the international transit passage on July 19 this year for alleged marine violations. Britain had seized an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar two weeks prior, allegedly for violating EU sanctions on Syria. That tanker was released in August.
While the vessel is free to go, the legal case against the Stena Impero is still pending.
Iran released seven of the tanker's 23 crew members from Iran's Bandar Abbas port on September 4.
The seizure of the Stena Impero in July caused international outcry, with London denouncing it as a "hostile act".
Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the tanker, remains cautious about the ship's release. The company's chief executive Erik Hanell told Swedish television station SVT on Sunday, "We hope it will be able to leave in a few hours, but we don't want to take anything for granted. We want to make sure the ship sails out of Iranian territorial waters."
kp/ng (AFP, Reuters)
Seven of the crew members aboard the Stena Impero Swedish-owned and British-flagged tanker seized by Iran on July 19 will be released. The fate of the other 16 crew members is unclear. (04.09.2019)
London has denounced Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf as a "hostile act." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Europe is trying to prevent an "uncontrollable military escalation." (21.07.2019)