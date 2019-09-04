Iran agrees to release British-flagged oil tanker

Iranian maritime officials have approved the Stena Impero, a Swedish tanker sailing under the British flag, to exit Iranian waters after detaining the vessel and its crew for more than two months.

"The legal process has finished and, based on that, the conditions for letting the oil tanker go free have been fulfilled and the oil tanker can move," said Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government in a news conference on Monday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards detained the tanker in the international transit passage on July 19 this year for alleged marine violations. Britain had seized an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar two weeks prior, allegedly for violating EU sanctions on Syria. That tanker was released in August.

While the vessel is free to go, the legal case against the Stena Impero is still pending.

Iran released seven of the tanker's 23 crew members from Iran's Bandar Abbas port on September 4.

The seizure of the Stena Impero in July caused international outcry, with London denouncing it as a "hostile act".

Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the tanker, remains cautious about the ship's release. The company's chief executive Erik Hanell told Swedish television station SVT on Sunday, "We hope it will be able to leave in a few hours, but we don't want to take anything for granted. We want to make sure the ship sails out of Iranian territorial waters."

kp/ng (AFP, Reuters)