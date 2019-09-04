 Iran agrees to release British-flagged oil tanker | News | DW | 23.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran agrees to release British-flagged oil tanker

More than two months after being seized, the Stena Impero has been approved to leave the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil tanker Stena Impero

Iranian maritime officials have approved the Stena Impero, a Swedish tanker sailing under the British flag, to exit Iranian waters after detaining the vessel and its crew for more than two months.  

"The legal process has finished and, based on that, the conditions for letting the oil tanker go free have been fulfilled and the oil tanker can move," said Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government in a news conference on Monday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards detained the tanker in the international transit passage on July 19 this year for alleged marine violations. Britain had seized an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar two weeks prior, allegedly for violating EU sanctions on Syria. That tanker was released in August.

While the vessel is free to go, the legal case against the Stena Impero is still pending.

Iran released seven of the tanker's 23 crew members from Iran's Bandar Abbas port on September 4.

The seizure of the Stena Impero in July caused international outcry, with London denouncing it as a "hostile act".

Watch video 02:01

Iran seizes British tanker Stena Impero

Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the tanker, remains cautious about the ship's release. The company's chief executive Erik Hanell told Swedish television station SVT on Sunday, "We hope it will be able to leave in a few hours, but we don't want to take anything for granted. We want to make sure the ship sails out of Iranian territorial waters."

kp/ng (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Iran to release crew members of seized tanker

Seven of the crew members aboard the Stena Impero Swedish-owned and British-flagged tanker seized by Iran on July 19 will be released. The fate of the other 16 crew members is unclear. (04.09.2019)  

Britain calls Stena Impero oil tanker seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture

London has denounced Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf as a "hostile act." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Europe is trying to prevent an "uncontrollable military escalation." (21.07.2019)  

Gibraltar releases Iranian oil tanker

The decision to release an Iranian oil tanker seized by Britain off Gibraltar last month comes despite US pleas. The ship was suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. (15.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran seizes British tanker Stena Impero  

Related content

Öltanker Stena Impero

Iran to release crew members of seized tanker 04.09.2019

Seven of the crew members aboard the Stena Impero Swedish-owned and British-flagged tanker seized by Iran on July 19 will be released. The fate of the other 16 crew members is unclear.

Spanien Gibraltar | In Adrian Darya 1 umbenannter Grace 1 Supertanker

Iranian oil tanker changes course to Turkey 24.08.2019

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, has changed its destination to a port in Turkey. The US has threatened to sanction any party that takes the oil.

Iranischer Tanker Adrian Darya vor Gibraltar

US blacklists roaming Iranian oil tanker in Mediterranean 31.08.2019

Washington says the vessel, which was detained by Gibraltar for six weeks, is "blocked property" under anti-terrorism laws. Its next destination is a mystery after Turkey and Lebanon denied it was heading their way.

Advertisement