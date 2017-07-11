 Iran agrees prisoner release deals with US, UK — reports | News | DW | 02.05.2021

News

Iran agrees prisoner release deals with US, UK — reports

According to still unconfirmed reports, British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is due to be released. In a separate deal, Washington reportedly agreed to a prisoner swap and to unfreeze Iranian funds.

Iran's national flag flies over the skyline of Tehran

Iran has reportedly struck major deals to release prisoners and unfreeze funds with the US and UK

Iran has agreed to release prisoners in exchange for the billions in currently frozen funds and payments from the United States and the United Kingdom, Iranian state TV reported following a similar report on a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel.

The US denied the reports, with State Department spokesman Ned Price calling the reports on a prisoner swap deal "not true."

There was no immediate comment from British officials.

As part of the unconfirmed deals, Tehran also agreed to release jailed British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for payment from the UK.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

