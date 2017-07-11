Iran agrees prisoner release deals with US, UK — reports

Iran has agreed to release prisoners in exchange for the billions in currently frozen funds and payments from the United States and the United Kingdom, Iranian state TV reported following a similar report on a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel.

The US denied the reports, with State Department spokesman Ned Price calling the reports on a prisoner swap deal "not true."

There was no immediate comment from British officials.

As part of the unconfirmed deals, Tehran also agreed to release jailed British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for payment from the UK.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

