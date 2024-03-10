  1. Skip to content
Iran addresses 'a shared grievance to project its power'

Brent Goff
October 3, 2024

DW talks to John Lyndon, executive director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace, which brings together Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilding organizations. "To end the cycle of trauma" is essential for transformation in the region, he says.

