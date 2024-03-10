Iran addresses 'a shared grievance to project its power'

ConflictsMiddle EastIran addresses 'a shared grievance to project its power' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastBrent Goff10/03/2024October 3, 2024DW talks to John Lyndon, executive director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace, which brings together Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilding organizations. "To end the cycle of trauma" is essential for transformation in the region, he says.https://p.dw.com/p/4lNVHAdvertisement